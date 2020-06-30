Preparations are in order following confirmation from Netflix that there will be a "Lucifer" Season 6, and the writers are ready to tackle new stories.

It is back to the writing room for co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, and producer Chris Rafferty as they met with the team to discuss potential stories for the sixth and final season. Given the quarantine conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to hold a virtual meeting instead of meeting in person.

"Hello from the @LUCIFERwriters room! We're back... and clearly still dorks. Here we are pretending to be frozen. Because that generates good story," Modrovich captioned a photo she shared on Twitter. She added the hashtags #Lucifer, #LuciferSeasin6 [sic], and #LuciferNetflix.

The announcement brought excitement among Lucifans who congratulated the creators and writers on "Lucifer" Season 6. One fan wrote," Oh so happy for you being back!! Here we go.. Can't wait to see what awaits us.. I'm sure you will surprise us all over again."

"I'm so happy for you guys that you get to do this for another season! Congratulations! I can't wait to guess the episode titles again and for the amazing emotional rollercoaster you'll take us on! #LuciferSeason6," another fan wrote.

Netflix announced "Lucifer" Season 6 shortly after it revealed the release date for Season 5, which arrives with the first eight episodes on Aug. 21. The streaming giant made the announcement via a video that shows some of the devil's sexy and memorable scenes from Season 4. The clip even teased at an intimate moment between Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) at the end.

It is good to see the writers back together again, albeit only virtually, after over three months of not seeing each other in the writers' room because of the pandemic. Production for "Lucifer" Season 5 stopped in March and in the middle of filming Episode 16. There is no update yet when filming will resume.

News confirming "Lucifer" Season 6 as the final season at least gave fans something to be excited about. Now, they just have to sit tight and wait for the trailer for Season 5.