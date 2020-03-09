The writers for "Lucifer" have teased what could be a happy Season 5 finale and a possible series renewal through the Episode 16 title.

The writers took to Twitter again to give the title clue, which had Lucifans rejoicing because it supposedly hints at a happy ending for Deckerstar. A few fans guessed the Episode 16 title as "I Really Am A Happy Devil!" and "A Chance of A Happy Family," and "A Heaven of a Happy Ending."

Alright, devils! This is the big one ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ but @Henderson_Joe and @Ildymojo think you are smart to get this no matter how much of a toughy it is ðŸ¤” The #Luicfer season 5 finale title is: "* **a*** ** * *a*** ***i**" ðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜³ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ˜ March 6, 2020

Fans will know in a few days' time the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 16, when the writers finally reveal it on Twitter. Ahead of the title confirmation, Lucifans also saw one major hint that leads them to believe that the show is not going anywhere yet. Fans pointed out that the writers mentioned Season 5 finale and not series finale.

"I can't figure out the title but OH MY GOD IT SAYS SEASON 5 FINALE NOT SERIES FINALE YESSSSSSSSSSS," one fan wrote and another commented, "Something...... SAVED DEVILS?? I have no idea but I love that this says season 5 finale... not SERIES finale..."

Netflix initially announced that "Lucifer" is ending with Season 5. However, there have been recent rumours saying that the streaming giant is in talks with Warner Bros. TV for a renewal. Said talks have reportedly already reached co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, who have both signed a deal to continue the series. Likewise, Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, has penned a new contract to reprise his role for an extra season after Season 5.

Fans are likely right to say that "Lucifer" Season 5 will end with a happy ending given what Ellis said about the season finale in a past interview. He told fans that Chloe Decker and Lucifer will have a happy ending. Likewise, Henderson and Modrovich assured viewers that the show will end with a bang and one that will definitely make them happy.

In the meantime, fans can keep watching out for the writers' title reveal for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 16. They can also keep their fingers crossed that Netflix will renew the series for Season 6.