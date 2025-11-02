Nothing says 'I'm over it' quite like handing out s-x toys at your divorce-album launch party. That is the spectacularly cheeky, and very public, statement Lily Allen just made following her high-profile split from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The 40-year-old singer has channelled her heartbreak into headline-making art with her new record, West End Girl. At the album's launch party at the Standard hotel in London last Friday, 24 October, she took her lyrical revenge a step further.

Guests reportedly left with blue-and-white polka dot adult toys as party favours, a direct and daring reference to her explicit new track, 'P---- Palace.'

The Explicit Party Favours of Lily Allen

The party favours were not a random choice. According to party attendees, the gifts were a pointed reference to lyrics that accuse Harbour, 50, of infidelity and sexual obsession, all while the couple allegedly maintained an open marriage.

On the new track, Allen laments, 'S-x toys, b--- plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f------ broken / How'd I get caught up in your double life?'. The song goes on to claim Harbour led a 'double life' and was a 's-x addict.'

This brazen bit of marketing has become a major story in itself. Some attendees hinted online that the toys might have actually been cleverly disguised USB drives containing her new album. Allen's representatives have not confirmed whether the favours were functional sex toys or simply tongue-in-cheek marketing props. Either way, the message was sent.

How Lily Allen's Album Exposes 'Madeline'

While 'P---- Palace' delivers the sharpest blows, the entire album, Allen's first in seven years, chronicles the painful collapse of her five-year marriage. In another song, 'Tennis', she recalls confronting Harbour over text messages with another woman.

The lyrics detail her interrogation, asking whether 'it was just s-x, or is there emotion?'. She then lays out the couple's supposed relationship rules, singing: 'Be discreet and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers.' The devastating conclusion follows: 'But you're not a stranger, Madeline.'

Since the album's release, 'Madeline' has been revealed to be Natalie Tippett, a costume designer Harbour met while filming in New Orleans in 2021. This meeting occurred just months after Allen and Harbour married in a Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020.

When reached for comment, Tippett acknowledged the song, telling outlets, 'Of course I've heard the song.' She added, 'But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me.'

The 'Sad' Truth Behind Lily Allen's New Music

Behind the cheeky party favours and sharp lyrics, Allen recently opened up about the genuine pain that fuelled the project. 'There are definitely some things that happened in my real life that are reflected on this record,' she told outlets. 'Two people who were once together are not together. And that's really sad. It's hard. It's hard for me to not have my person, you know?'

After months of speculation that began in late 2024, news of Allen and Harbour's separation surfaced in February. The singer reportedly entered a treatment centre for 'emotional turmoil' shortly afterward and officially filed for divorce last month.

Harbour has yet to publicly address the breakup or the album's bombshell claims, though he has previously dismissed reports of infidelity as 'hysterical hyperbole.'

With her new album, Lily Allen has done more than just air her dirty laundry; she's gift-wrapped it in polka dots and handed it out as a party favour. By turning her 'sad' and 'hard' separation from David Harbour into a public spectacle of revenge art, she has seized control of the narrative in the most audacious way possible.

While Harbour remains silent, reportedly 'furious' about the 'P---- Palace' lyrics, and the alleged 'Madeline' fears for her privacy, Allen's message is clear: she's turning her 'emotional turmoil' into a chart-topping masterpiece