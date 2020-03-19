Among the products that were detailed by the leaked copy of iOS 14, the iPhone 9, a new iPad Pro, and several hardware refreshes were hinted for this year. While the release dates for each of these items are still up in the air, Apple surprisingly launched its third-generation iPad Pro models and its 2020 MacBook Air. Earlier, it was speculated that all major product reveals and availability will be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, both devices can already be ordered and should hit retail stores next week.

Last year's MacBook Pro 16-inch, the previous MacBook, and MacBook Air models were flagged for one major issue – the butterfly keyboard. Experts collectively pointed out that the mechanism was controversially prone to failure. Dust and other particles that make its way under the keys can quickly affect the movement. This causes several problems which include keys getting stuck, registering more than one keystroke, or not responding at all.

This apparently affects MacBook models from 2015 to 2019. Therefore, just like the 16-inch Pro model, the 2020 MacBook Air switches back to a scissor mechanism. In turn, the change makes the keyboard more reliable and offers a deeper key travel which is what most users look for. 9to5Mac was quick to point out that the base model now starts at 256 GB instead of the 128 GB storage of its predecessor.

The new keyboard mechanism and larger capacity of its SSD are already attractive selling points for consumers. Especially those who prefer a more portable computing device within Apple's software ecosystem. Individuals who were previously on the fence and still are right now should seriously consider purchasing the new model for its upgrades and value.

The 2020 MacBook Air packs a 10th-generation Intel Core processer with an option to upgrade it up to i7. Meanwhile, RAM can be bumped up to a 16 GB LPDDR4X, while the SSD storage maxes out at two terabytes. Just like the previous model, it sports a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. For added security, the laptop touts a Touch ID fingerprint scanner as well. Apple presents three colour options: Space Grey, Silver, and Gold.