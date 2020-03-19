Even though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered all of the high-profile events scheduled for 2020, most companies have taken the online route. Big announcements were made over the past few weeks and will likely continue that way moving forward. Perhaps one of the more intriguing reports as of late are related to the leaked copy of iOS 14. Apple is expected to launch a number of new hardware this year. Finally, the company made its first move and announced the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

A few days ago, reports pointed out that the tech outfit's Chinese website accidentally listed four models of its premium slate. However, some details were left out except for the model numbers and display sizes.

Now, as previously hinted by supply chain insiders, the first wave of product launches have already started. The new tablet lineup finally makes its debut and checks all of the boxes exposed by 9to5Mac after digging around the iOS 14 code.

Screen sizes and display technology

The 2020 version of the iPad Pro will come in two screen sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. Similar to its predecessor, there are narrow bezels all around the edge-to-edge Liquid Retina Display. The P3 wide colour support delivers vivid visuals courtesy of Apple's True Tone technology. The ProMotion feature actively makes adjustments to the refresh rate up to 120 Hz for smooth on-screen scrolling and responsiveness

Imaging performance and AR

Once again, the rumours were accurate regarding the camera upgrades on the device. It was reported that the new iPad Pro will have a triple-sensor arrangement. As speculated, it sports a 12-megapixel wide and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide with an LED flash module (which is not often seen on a tablet). The third piece of the puzzle is the innovative LiDAR scanner that will enhance augmented reality (AR) applications.

Audio output and recording

Aside from the upgraded cameras, it now ships with five studio-quality microphones for capturing audio. In combination with the high-end display, quad-speaker configuration, and professional-grade audio recording capabilities, this becomes a powerful platform for anyone.

Processor, performance, operating system, storage, and Magic Keyboard

Being a new product for 2020, Apple is arming its iPad Pro with the A12Z Bionic chip. This gives it the horsepower to handle the most demanding tasks and deliver impressive visuals/audio. With iOS 14 still a long way off from release, the tablet will have iPadOS 13.4 out of the box. Storage sizes listed are 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and one TB. Colour options are Silver and Space Grey only.

The new operating system also brings sweeping changes that will finally allow trackpad and enhanced mouse support. The regular Smart Keyboard will still be compatible, but the Magic Keyboard is perhaps the most outstanding addition to the lineup. It will cost $299 for the 11-inch and $349 for the 12.9-inch version

As indicated by data from the leaked copy of iOS 14, it will use scissor switches with a millimetre of key travel. Moreover, backlighting is finally included as well as a trackpad that supports gestures like that on a Mac. Its cantilevered hinge system makes the angle highly adjustable and even features a USB Type-C port with pass-through charging. The iPad Pro Wi-Fi and Cellular models are not available for orders, but the Magic Keyboard will launch in May. Pricing starts at $799 and goes up to $1,649 depending on the size and configuration.