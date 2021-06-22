South Carolina Police released new details about the inquiry into Maggie and Paul Murdaugh's deaths amid increasing local and national interest in the mother-son double murder case, and urged the public for "patience."

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released 11 reports outlining law enforcement's initial response to the case on Monday afternoon. Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby insisted that the authorities are "committed to a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation into the murders," while agents are "working tirelessly with our partners to build a case against any person responsible to ensure that justice is served."

SLED Chief Mark Keel said he wanted to "urge the public to be patient and let the investigation take its course. This case is complex, and we will not rush this or any investigation."

Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, both members of one of the most powerful legal families in South Carolina, were shot and killed on the grounds of their 1,770-acre hunting lodge in Islandton on the night of June 7. Their bodies were found by Maggie's husband Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh just after 10 pm. He called 911 to report the deaths, reports The Island Packet.

The Colleton County Coroner estimated their times of death to be between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and sources have told the outlet that one of the victims was killed with a shotgun and the other with an assault rifle.

The double murders took place while Paul was awaiting trial for charges of one count of boating under the influence (BUI) in 2019 that left a 19-year-old woman dead. He had pleaded not guilty in the case and was released on bail.

Meanwhile, his uncle John Marvin Murdaugh told ABC News that Paul had received online threats from strangers prior to his death, but they did not notify anyone as they didn't think it was a credible threat.

Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh, another uncle, said he didn't know of anybody who would want to hurt the family, whose three generations have served as solicitors of the 14th Judicial Circuit for more than 86 years.

They also refuted the reports that Alex had something to do with the deaths of his wife and his son, noting that he loved them like "nothing else on this earth."