Zohran Mamdani reaffirmed on national television that he still considers US President Donald Trump a 'fascist', just days after what appeared to be a surprisingly friendly Oval Office meeting.

In a Meet the Press interview aired on 23 November 2025, the New York City mayor-elect flatly stated, 'Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe'.

Unlikely Cordiality in the Oval Office

On 21 November 2025, Mamdani and Trump met in the White House for a 45-minute session. The tone was unexpectedly warm, given their prior political animosity.

During a press-conference-style exchange, a reporter asked Mamdani if he still characterised Trump as a 'fascist'. Trump, who has frequently clashed with Mamdani, intervened. 'That's OK. You can just say yes ... It's easier than explaining', he said, patting Mamdani on the arm.

Mamdani smiled and said, 'Yes'.

Reaffirming the Critique — With Purpose

In the television interview, Mamdani made clear he had not softened his critique. He said that working with Trump did not mean abandoning his previous assessments. 'That's something that I've said in the past. I say it today', he told NBC's Kristen Welker.

He framed his willingness to cooperate not as a betrayal, but as an act of responsibility. 'I think working for the people of New York City demands that you work with everyone and anyone — and that you always look to find those areas of agreement while not overlooking the places of disagreement,' he said.

Mamdani also emphasised that his trip to the White House was not a symbolic gesture. He told Welker, 'I'm coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers', pointing to the central issues on his agenda: housing, childcare, groceries, utilities.

Far from retaliating, Trump struck a conciliatory tone during the meeting. He defended Mamdani from adversarial questions, calling him 'a very rational person'.

He also expressed optimism about Mamdani's ability to govern, saying, 'We agree on a lot more than I would have thought ... I want him to do a great job'.

At one point, when Mamdani mentioned his cost-of-living concerns for New Yorkers, Trump publicly signalled his support. 'We are going to be helping him ... having a strong and very safe New York', he said.

A Strategic Meeting With Sharp Undercurrents

Observers have described the meeting as politically calculated. On the surface, it was a spectacle, long-feuding figures sharing smiles, shaking hands. But under that veneer lies something more transactional. Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, and Trump, the Republican President, found common ground on affordability.

This was a rope-a-dope master class by Trump. By welcoming Mamdani as he did — or what the Bible describes as “pouring hot coals” on your enemy’s head with kindness — he set the Islamunist up to be the face of Democrat failure in next year’s midterms should he follow through on… https://t.co/rDhyZND9gz — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 22, 2025

Mamdani noted that when he asked his constituents, including Trump voters, why they supported him, they consistently raised cost-of-living as their top issue. In their meeting, he said, this theme came 'back again and again', messaging that may resonate beyond their ideological divide.

By reasserting his 'fascist' label, Mamdani underscores a larger political point. Ideological disagreements do not preclude governance. He insists that his deep-rooted critique of Trump's style and policies remains intact, even as he negotiates with him.

His remarks also reflect a broader anxiety on the left about the erosion of democratic norms. Mamdani's use of 'despot' and 'fascist' is not idle insults, they serve as warnings. He has argued, repeatedly, that his election is not simply about policy, but about resisting authoritarian tendencies.

In a moment of political theatre, Mamdani and Trump found cordiality; yet the ideological chasm remains gaping, and Mamdani is unrepentant.