Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed the inspiration behind his UEFA Champions League dream. Manchester City fans may not be very delighted with Haaland's inspiration with the Norwegian striker admitting that Manchester United's victory in 2008 inspired him to want to be a Champions League winner someday.

Pep Guardiola-managed City defeated reigning champions Real Madrid to seal a place in the final, their second final in three years. City will take on Inter Milan in the 2022-23 Champions League final on Saturday at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Haaland's dream

Haaland has been dreaming about winning the top European competition since he was seven and watched his club's neighbouring rivals defeat Chelsea in the 2008 final when Alex Ferguson was boss.

"I've been dreaming and thinking of winning the Champions League my whole life — it's been my dream as long as I can remember. In 2008, it was Chelsea-United. When I saw the celebrations, I wanted to do that as well and now we're getting closer," said Haaland on the eve of the final.

Manchester City have already lifted two trophies this season: Premier League and FA Cup. Guardiola's side is aiming to become just the second English club, after rivals Manchester United in 1999, to win the treble.

Haaland has had a remarkable debut season with City, scoring 52 goals in as many matches in all competitions. He was one of the forces behind City's Premier League title defence as he finished the league season with 36 goals in 35 matches and also provided eight assists.

During his teenage days at Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland was even captured playing the Champions League anthem in his car.

"I love this competition and I enjoy it, so that's why I listened to it. It's also a really nice song!" said Haaland.

Haaland: I've come here for a reason

Ahead of this season, City signed Haaland for £51million from Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year-old forward is very much aware that he has been brought to the Etihad Stadium to help the side win the Champions League.

"The Premier League, they won it two times in a row before I came here so they know how to win the Premier League. The only thing they miss now is the Champions League so you can read between the lines — I've been coming here for a reason.

"Of course, I have been thinking of this. There is one game left we have to perform at our best in. We have been doing it now for so many games in a row. It's about keeping going," added Haaland.

Guardiola, who managed FC Barcelona to two Champions League titles, has not won the trophy with any other club. The Spanish boss has won everything but the Champions League with City, including five Premier League titles.

Speaking about Guardiola, Haaland said that his game has improved under the guidance of the Spanish head coach. The Norwegian striker went on to describe Guardiola as a "detail freak."

"I am really enjoying every single day with him, with the intense Pep. I like it. I am still young, I can improve a lot and I am at the perfect place to work with the best coach and players in the world."

Haaland took little time to settle into Guardiola's setup at Man City. He struck a fine partnership with Kevin de Bruyne on the pitch that has been quite fruitful for the team in terms of the number of goals scored.

While de Bruyne has been City's biggest star since 2015, that attention has now been divided following Haaland's incredible first season, even at the Belgian player's house. City's "Assist Man" de Bruyne has admitted that he is no longer the "mane man" in his household following Haaland's arrival.

"All three children have long hair and Erling is a superstar. I see that with the kids at their school, too. They all have hair like that. It's funny," said de Bruyne.