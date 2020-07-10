Manchester City has been allowed to host their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg encounter against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

The European football governing body recently confirmed that all remaining second-leg matches in both the Champions League as well as Europa League can be organised at the home teams' grounds. Of course, the games will be held behind closed doors.

Manchester City will host Real Madrid on either August 7 or 8. On the other hand, Chelsea will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

On the other hand, the Wolves are set to take on Olympiakos at home in their Europa League encounter on August 5 or 6, while Manchester United will play LASK at home on the same day.

Both of these European club competitions were suspended back in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Before the tournaments were called off, most of the first leg matches had already been played.

At the end of the first leg, Man City leads Real Madrid 2-1, while Chelsea is trailing 0-3 against Bayern. In the Europa League, Manchester United is leading 5-0 against LASK, while Wolves and Olympiakos are leveled 1-1. Rangers, who are 1-3 down against Bayer Leverkusen, will travel to Germany to play the second leg.

Previously, the COVID-19 situation in Italy and Spain led to the cancellation of the Europa League first-leg encounters between Inter Milan and Getafe, as well as Sevilla and Roma. Both of their second leg encounters will be played in Germany as single-leg ties.

BBC reports that UEFA confirmed that both tournaments will be held without fans present in the stands. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the Champions League will all be held in Lisbon between August 12 and 23.

On the other hand, Europa League's last three rounds will be staged in cities in Germany. The final will held in Cologne on August 21. Previously, it was scheduled to held in Poland's Gdansk.

It is also understood that the Women's Champions League will also follow a knockout structure. The tournament will be held in Spain between August 21 and 30.

It's probable that Cristiano Ronaldo could face his former club, Real Madrid, in the Champions League last-eight if both teams make it beyond the round-of-16.