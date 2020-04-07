Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has shown his support to Pep Guardiola after the legendary manager's 82-year old mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, expired after contracting novel coronavirus in Barcelona.

On Monday, Manchester City confirmed the sad news on Twitter:

The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pepâ€™s mother Dolors Sala CarriÃ³ in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old . April 6, 2020

The news came just weeks after the Spaniard donated £920,000 (1 million euros) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ederson shared a photo on Instagram and said, "Thoughts to Pep and his family that has a lot of strength at that moment. We are with you."

Kevin de Bruyne also showed support for his manager. He took to Twitter to say "Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time. One team."

Raheem Sterling on Instagram said, "All my thoughts and my deepest condolences to Pep & his family. Tragic news and a sad reminder for us all to stay home and protect our people #AllTogether #OneTeam"

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy said, "You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together. My deepest condolences to Pep and all the Guardiola family."

Guardiola's donation to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak would be used for purchasing protective material and medical equipment for the staff members that are involved in the treatment of those who have contracted the disease.

Barcelona is located in Catalonia, which is among those areas in Spain that have experienced the most concentrated number of coronavirus cases.

Spain has recorded over 140,000 coronavirus cases. 13,800 people have died already in the country.

The 49-year old Spaniard became Manchester City's manager in July 2016, following massively successful spells as the manager of Spanish giants Barcelona and German behemoth Bayern Munich.

La Liga side Barcelona retweeted their president Josep Maria Bartomeu's message, which reads, "Today, Barcelona fans deeply lament the deaths of Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala, and Radomir Antic, ex-coach of the club. All my condolences to their families. Losing a loved one is always very painful, but in the current circumstances, it is much harder still."

Since the weekend, several heavyweight personalities have reported having contracted the deadly virus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the ICU on Monday night after his health deteriorated since testing positive last week.