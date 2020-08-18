On Monday, August 17, night police searched Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Centre in Arizona, United States after hearing a man crying out for help. The unnamed man had broken into the property before getting himself stuck. He was eventually found in the pipe supporting the water slide. Emergency rescue teams worked for hours to get the man out of the structure. However, the man passed away before he could be rescued. Police are investigating the incident.

A police patrol heard a man's frantic cries for help near Oak Street and Miller Road in Scottsdale at around 12:30 am local time on Monday night. Alerted by the cries, the police started searching the area. They were unable to pinpoint the location where the sound was coming from until nearly 2 am.

The officers determined that the sound was coming from inside Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Centre, which was closed at the time. Narrowing down the search, they were finally able to locate the unnamed man stuck inside the support structure of a water slide. The steel pipe had acted like a megaphone amplifying his cries for help allowing the patrolling officers to hear it from a distance.

A rescue team involving the police and the fire department proceeded to take the water slide structure apart. The man was stuck in such a way that to retrieve him, the entire slide had to be dismantled. For hours, the rescuers worked on dismantling the structure. They continued to communicate with the man inside the pipe.

After hours of being stuck, the 35-year-old man stopped responding to his rescuers. According to AZ Central, the man was finally extracted at around 7 am local time. However, he remained unresponsive after the extraction. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson, Kevin Watts, said that the man climbed over the fence to enter the water park. He then swam in a pool before climbing the large slide and getting lodged in the pipe. The man's identity has not been revealed. His body has been sent for a post mortem examination. After the examination, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will announce the cause of death.

Police continue to investigate the incident. On Monday, the facility remained closed to the public.