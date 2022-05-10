A man who was reunited with his biological mother after 30 years of separation confessed to his wife that he was in love with his mother and that they enjoyed "mind-blowing" sex several times.

The 32-year-old man has been identified as Ben Ford. His British mother, Kim West, was a 19-year-old student in California when she became pregnant with Ben. She gave him up for adoption soon after his birth and returned to her home in the UK. They were reunited in 2014 after Ben wrote to his mother the year before.

The two then met at a hotel and said that they had an "instant bond." Ben told his wife: "Every time I have had sex with you since I met her, I imagine it's her I am kissing, otherwise I can't perform."

He eventually left his wife for his mother and the pair has since been in hiding in Michigan since incest relationships are illegal in the state.

They could both face up to 15 years in prison and be placed on a Sex Register for life as per local laws. They had first gone public about their relationship in 2016 and appeared on the font cover of a British newspaper. The duo had then blamed their "lust for each other on Genetic Sexual Attraction (GSA)."

The term first originated in the US and is used to describe an attraction between relatives who are not raised together and meet later in life as adults. However, the phenomenon has been described as pseudoscience by experts.

Kim, an interior designer by profession, had previously said: "This is not incest, it is GSA. We are like peas in a pod and are meant to be together," according to The Mirror.

"I know people will say we're disgusting, that we should be able to control our feelings, but when you're hit by a love so consuming you are willing to give up everything for it, you have to fight for it. It's a once in a lifetime chance and something Ben and I are not willing to walk away from," she said at the time.