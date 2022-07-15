The United States, like many other parts of the world, is in the firm grip of a heatwave. In fact, it is so hot there that a man was able to cook delicious burgers on the dashboard of his car.

Joe Brown even filmed the entire experiment and put it on TikTok. The video shows him putting a tray of burger buns and patties on the dashboard of his car, and waiting for them to get cooked by the heat.

He tells the viewers that the temperature inside his vehicle was "over 200F (93.33C)." Brown could also be seen eating the cooked burgers at the end of it. He said that the burgers were "10 out of 10." The video has since gone viral on the internet and has received more than 18 million views.

The TikTok star hails from Arizona and is famous for his weird cooking videos. He has shared several such videos in the past as well. One video shows melting gummy bears, fruit loops, and waffles.

The 20-year-old man's experiments with cooking began during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Initially, he would make the videos on the roof of his house, but he eventually moved on to his car.

He once told Fox News: "When I was cooking on my roof last summer, they [my friends] didn't want any part of that. But now that it's in the car, and it gets hotter in the car, they're more willing to try it. It is just crazy to see what the Arizona heat can do."

He has tried several things since then, but not all of those experiments were a success. He had tried to bake a frozen pizza in his car, which did not turn out well. Another video featuring a giant gummy pizza also turned into a gooey mess. The video, however, has managed to rack up more than 14 million views on TikTok.

"My car always gets SO HOT so I decided to check the temperature one day. I wondered how long a cake would take to bake so I tried it ... and the rest is history!" he told South West News Service.