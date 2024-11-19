A man was astonished to learn that a seemingly ordinary $5 bill he inherited from his grandmother could be worth a staggering $400,000 due to a rare misprint. His girlfriend, Charlotte Carroll, shared the remarkable discovery on TikTok, explaining how her boyfriend, Tommy, stumbled upon the unique bill while sorting through his late grandmother's collection of banknotes.

After posting a video of the bill online, the couple was stunned when experts confirmed its significant value. The rare misprint immediately captured widespread attention, transforming what seemed to be an ordinary heirloom into a potentially life-changing treasure, according to Newsweek.

From Family Keepsake to Fortune

"My boyfriend inherited this $5 bill from his grandma. It has to be the most insane banknote I've ever seen," Charlotte shared in her TikTok video, showcasing the unusual piece of currency. Initially, the bill appeared ordinary from the front, but flipping it over revealed a significant printing error. A large portion of the design was missing from the bottom right corner, and faintly visible, reversed numbers added to its uniqueness.

Charlotte told Newsweek that Tommy had received an offer of $400,000 for the misprinted bill but decided to keep it. "It is our most favourite and priceless piece in our collection," she said. She explained that Tommy's grandmother had amassed a large collection of unique banknotes during her time working in the finance department at Universal Studios in California.

The video went viral on TikTok, amassing nearly 900,000 views. Commenters were quick to express their amazement, with one writing, "You should definitely get that appraised!" Another remarked, "Misprints like this are incredibly rare and valuable," according to Daily Mail.

The Value of Misprinted Currency

Currency misprints are highly coveted by collectors due to their rarity. The American Numismatic Association explained that such errors, particularly on older currency, can fetch extraordinary sums. According to NBC Los Angeles, "Printing mistakes on any kind of currency are worth a lot of money because they are not supposed to happen or be in circulation."

Wyatt McDonald, a paper money expert from Coinfully.com, told Newsweek that modern misprints are typically less valuable than those found on vintage bills. "Misprints on older currency can be very valuable, especially if the seal is red, blue, or gold," McDonald said. However, he acknowledged that even modern misprints can hold sentimental and conversational value.

Charlotte and Tommy's discovery is particularly remarkable because printing errors of this nature are exceedingly rare. Previous examples of currency misprints, such as $1 bills with duplicate serial numbers, have been valued at up to $150,000, per Daily Mail.