A man from Tamil Nadu, India took his own life on Thursday, October 29, reportedly to fulfil a vow he made to God. The body of the man, identified as C Naveen, was discovered on the train tracks on Friday, October 30, after he intentionally ended his life. A suicide letter found on the body revealed his intentions. Police later revealed that he had been unemployed for years and he ended his life shortly after being hired by a bank in Mumbai, India.

Naveen, an engineering graduate, had not been able to secure a job for several years. This led him to take a fatal vow to God. He apparently promised that he would sacrifice his own life if God helped him secure a job.

Naveen finally got hired by Bank of India. He was asked to join the Mumbai branch of the bank. He left his hometown of Elluvilai, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu earlier in October to join work. Around 15 days later, he left Mumbai and took a flight to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday last week. He then travelled to Marthandam, Kerala where he met a friend and took a bus to Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu.

After arriving at Putheri village in Rajakkamangalam Block, Tamil Nadu, the man took his final fatal steps. According to the Times of India, Naveen jumped in front of a moving train. A conflicting report by India Today claims that he laid down on the tracks and waited for a train to run him over. He was mowed down by the speeding train after he intentionally went to the tracks.

Naveen's body was eventually discovered and removed from the tracks by the railway police. The police found a suicide letter in his pocket. The letter was addressed to his parents where it was revealed that the man intentionally died by suicide as a form of sacrifice to God. The letter stated: "I am going to God, who gave me a job."

The man's body was sent for a post-mortem examination to Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital. His family was notified of the incident. It is unclear if the police are investigating the death.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.