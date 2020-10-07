On Tuesday, October 6, at around 12:50 am, Metropolitan Police officers had to force entry into a flat in Brentford, London. Responding to a welfare check call, the officers found Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan who had fatally stabbed himself. They also discovered a woman, a child and a dog dead inside the flat. A murder investigation has been launched into the death of the family. The woman has been identified as Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj and the child is the couple's three-year-old son Kailash Kuha Raj.

Poorna's family reportedly called the police on Sunday, October 4. They were concerned about the welfare of the woman and her child. On Monday, October 5, the officers visited the address at Golden Mile House on Clayponds Lane, Brentford multiple times. They failed to receive any response from the occupants of the flat.

Statements from the neighbour increased the concern for the family's safety and finally on Tuesday, the police entered the flat by force. Inside the flat, they found the 42-year-old man with stab wounds. Paramedics and police officers tried to save the man's life but he passed away at the scene.

In the apartment, the officers found Kuha Raj's wife and son stabbed to death. The family's dog had not been spared either. The police noted that the other members of the family had been dead for some time. The Metropolitan Police reported that enquiries pointed out that the mother and child had last been seen on September 21.

The bodies have been removed from the home and will undergo a post-mortem examination on Thursday. The families of those involved were informed of the unfortunate deaths. The incident is being investigated as a murder. No other person is being investigated.

Neighbours informed the police that the family was often seen walking their poodle mix dog. The police have urged anyone who had seen the family in the past month to come forward with any information. Any other relevant information can be reported by contacting the incident room on 0208 721 4205 or calling 101 quoting CAD7365/4Oct.

Police presence in the area will remain over the week to provide support to the community. The murder investigation continues.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.