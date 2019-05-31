A man from St. Paul, Nebraska, was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for marrying his 21-year-old daughter.

According to the court affidavit, the incident came to light in September 2018 after police received an anonymous tip about their relationship. When questioned, 40-year-old Travis Fieldgrove and his daughter, Samantha Kershner, admitted to being in a romantic as well as sexual relationship.

Kershner told police that in 2015, she asked her mother who her father was and also told her she wanted to meet him. Her mother accordingly arranged their meeting. She told the police that they had a father-daughter relationship for the next three years but they ended up having sex on Sept. 10. Both of them, however, declined to comment on how their relationship turned sexual. Police said the two got married on Oct. 1, 2018.

Result of a DNA test conducted in January showed the probability of Fieldgrove being Kershner's father was 99.999 percent. He, however, took to Facebook to announced that the DNA test revealed Kershner was not his daughter. Following the results, Kershner told police she wanted to sleep with Fieldgrove because she had a competition with her half-sister over who could sleep with her father first.

Jeff Loeffler, Fieldgrove's defense attorney, told the court that his client was embarrassed by the offense and wished it had not happened. He also added that his client was suffering from a brain injury and he was not a "high-functioning" person.

During sentencing, Hall County District Judge Mark Young said, "Your decision is going to have long-lasting impacts on your victim, and you're a person who's never contributed to society, but that doesn't mean you can't."

Along with the two-year prison sentence, Young added 12 months of post-release supervision during which the accused was ordered to not have any contact with his daughter. Meanwhile, Kershner was expected to be sentenced in June.