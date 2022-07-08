A 25-year-old man killed a woman by slitting her throat after she rejected his sexual advances at the latter's apartment complex in east Delhi, India.

Initially, it was believed that the woman accidentally cut herself after losing her foothold on the stairs. The police now believe that a manglasutra, a chain worn by married Indian women, was strategically placed over the cut to make it appear like an accident.

The woman, who used to live in Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi with her husband and two children, had come to the national capital only in March this year.

The suspect, identified as Maan Singh, hails from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He used to live in the same building as the victim. Singh had allegedly approached the woman asking for sexual favours and slit her throat with scissors after she turned down his request.

"We initially suspected no foul play. But we did preserve the body for post-mortem. Now, in the initial findings, it appears that her throat was slit," R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), told The Times of India.

"During interrogation, Singh claimed he hadn't gone to work on July 1. Around 11.45am, he saw the woman coming from the terrace and blocked her way. He asked her for sexual favours, only to be scolded and threatened with disclosure," he added.

Fearing that the woman would tell everything to her husband, he killed her. He then went back to his room and washed the scissor and his blood-stained clothes. The police have been able to recover both the murder weapon and the clothes. The man has now been arrested and a probe is underway in the case.

This is not the first time that a woman in India has been killed for rejecting sexual advances. The country reports a crime against a woman every three minutes, per a report in The Independent.

The rate of crimes against women in Delhi alone is up by 11 percent. The area recorded 962 cases of violence against women in 2022 as opposed to the 833 cases reported in the same period last year.