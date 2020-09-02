The family of Li-Qing Wang became extremely worried when her partner Yi-Xin Song sent an image of her bloodied corpse over WeChat. Accusing his partner of having an affair, the man stabbed her more than 20 times on February 25. Police reached the home in Leyton, London to find the murderer, the victim, as well as the murder weapon. After being tried at Old Bailey, Song pleaded guilty to the murder and has been sentenced to life in prison.

The 54-year-old man attacked Wang in her bedroom. Using a knife, he stabbed her multiple times leading to her death. The man's brutality did not end at the murder. He took a picture of the bloodied corpse and sent it to her family in China.

Wang's sister contacted some friends in the United Kingdom and asked them to check on her. When the friends reached the home, Song answered the door. He was covered in blood and they also saw the dead woman in the bedroom. The alarmed friends called the police.

When police reached the home, the suspect pretended to be unconscious. The murder weapon, a six-inch knife, was found at the scene. According to The Sun, he even refused to open his eyes when the police questioned him about the murder of the woman believed to be his wife.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was sent for post mortem examination which revealed that she had been ferociously stabbed 21 times.

Song reportedly acted out of jealousy as he accused the victim of having an affair. Domestic violence was not rare for the couple. In 2018, police had been called to the home in Magnolia Close, Leyton. The drunk man was yielding a knife on the street threatening the widowed mother-of-two. Following the incident, the 35-year-old woman had reportedly asked her partner to leave the home. It is unclear when he came back.

On Tuesday, September 1, Song pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner. Judge John Hillen, at Old Bailey, sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum term of 19 years. He told the defendant that his actions had not only taken the life of his victim but deeply affected her family as well. Wang leaves behind a son who is in university and a 12-year-old daughter.