Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered his worst day at the office in charge of the Red Devils as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed them 6-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Although United scored the first goal, it was the Tottenham show following that. The Spurs simply humiliated the hosts. This marked Manchester United's joint-worst Premier League loss.

As a result of the defeat, Solskjaer's side is currently struggling at 16th place in the Premier League table with three points from three matches.

After the loss, Solskjaer said, "We have contributed a lot to our own downfall. To explain now is quite difficult. We have been beaten 6-1 at home by a very good side. It is the worst day of my career as Manchester United manager and the worst day for all of them as United players. It is not the worst day in Manchester United history, we have bounced back before."

The Red Devils would want to forget this day as soon as possible, but that doesn't seem likely. Sunday's loss led to a number of unwanted stats for United. Interestingly, Spurs' head coach Jose Mourinho was sacked by United two years ago. Now, he just arrived at his old office and showed what he is capable of.

This was the fourth time in the history of the league that Man United have been defeated by at least five goals.

This was the third time that they conceded six goals in a single Premier League game. Coincidentally, according to BBC, each of the six-goal affairs happened in October (against Southampton in 1996, against Manchester City in 2011, and versus Tottenham in 2020).

Moreover, this has been just the fifth time that the Red Devils have lost their first two home games of the season. The last time when such an unwanted feat happened was in 1986-87.

Tottenham had last scored four first-half goals against United at Old Trafford in November 1957. They eventually won that match 4-3.

After the match, United's Marcus Rashford posted an emotional message on Twitter, apologising to the club supporters for letting them down. He wrote that it's a horrible time to be a United fan, but also promised that the Manchester side will bounce back.

However, as of now, one thing is sure; if the Red Devils fail to script a phenomenal comeback during the rest of the season, Solskjaer might lose his job.