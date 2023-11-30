Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag slammed his defenders after their 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Manchester United managed to secure a two-goal lead on two occasions at RAMS Park but multiple defensive errors meant that the Red Devils walked away with just a point from their penultimate Group A match.

Speaking at a post-match interview, Ten Hag admitted Manchester United's defending was "not good enough" against Galatasaray.

"We were winning and then we're losing it. We should have taken three points, that's clear. We did this in other games. I was pleased with how we played but at the same time I have to criticise the team because the defending is not good enough," Ten Hag said after Man Utd's 3-3 draw on Wednesday.

Adding further, the Dutch boss said the side cannot make mistakes when they are 3-1 up as it certainly makes a difference in the end.

"Whether it's a transition moment and we don't block the middle or the second goal which is a free-kick and the third goal we are organised but have an overload. That cannot happen. We have to learn from that," added Ten Hag.

Ten Hag points out some positives too

Ten Hag also stated that Manchester United should have won the game, with Scott McTominay and Facundo Pellistri coming off the bench in the end. The Dutch manager admitted that Manchester United did not play good football.

If Ten Hag criticised his players after the disappointing result in the Champions League, he also took responsibility for the same.

The head coach pointed out a few positives too, saying Manchester United were "pro-active, dynamic and brave" throughout the game. He was also pleased with the performance because his side created so many chances "but at the same time we have to win this game".

"We are in the right direction, so I know where we have to go and which steps we have to take and I'm sure we will be successful in the long term. If we want to stay in the Champions League, we have to win the next game," added Ten Hag.

How can Man Utd qualify for the knockout stage?

With four points from five games, the Red Devils are at the bottom of Group A. Meaning, their meeting with Bayern Munich next month at Old Trafford has become a must-win fixture. Ten Hag and Co will also require other results to go in their favour in order to advance to the knockout round.

If FC Copenhagen defeat Bayern Munich in their match on Wednesday evening, Manchester United are out of the competition. If that match ends in a draw, Manchester United would need to beat the Bundesliga champions and hope for a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray next month.

Manchester United had 17 shots against Galatasaray in Istanbul, including 10 inside the box and four on target. Captain Bruno Fernandes also hit the post in the second half as the visiting side produced 33 chances in total.

Ten Hag's boys were way ahead of the hosts early on, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fernandes inside the first 18 minutes. However, errors from Andre Onana - allowing two Hakim Ziyech free-kicks to make it to the back of the net - saw Galatasaray back into the game and substitute Kerem Akturkoglu's finish brought them level at 3-3 with 19 minutes left before the full-time whistle.

Manchester United are next in action on Saturday as they take a trip to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the league table with 24 points, one more than seventh-placed Newcastle.