Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been slapped with a parking ticket after leaving his McLaren on double yellow lines.

Rashford received the latest fine after he parked his McLaren 765LT, worth £280,000, on the street next to double yellow lines outside the offices of a construction and property development company in Hale, Cheshire, according to reports in the local media.

The 26-year-old footballer was supposedly spotted when he returned to his car and removed the notice before leaving in the supercar.

Rashford, a known car enthusiast, also owns a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan, and a Lamborghini Urus Performante, worth £350,000.

The latest parking ticket comes just weeks after he was handed another fine, for the same reason. Rashford had received a yellow ticket from a traffic warden when he met a teammate for lunch.

Rashford went to the Juniper Restaurant in Wilmslow, Cheshire for lunch with fellow Manchester United player Tyrell Malacia last month. The England international left his McLaren car parked on double yellow lines outside and it took a traffic warden just 15 minutes to spot the player's mistake. The official left a £60 parking ticket on the windscreen of the footballer's McLaren. Rashford supposedly returned to his car to find the ticket after around an hour.

Last year in July, Rashford had reportedly abandoned his £700,000 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith outside a jewellery shop in Chesire while he was with Malacia.

Meanwhile, Rashford's future at Manchester United was in doubt last month when he called in sick for team training ahead of their FA Cup meeting with Newport County. This was after the player went on a 12-hour drinking spree as he allegedly took several shots of tequila during his visit to a nightclub in Belfast.

Even though Rashford wanted to be a part of Manchester United's travelling squad to Newport County, head coach Erik Ten Hag dropped him from the side, as punishment. It was also reported that the Old Trafford club had slapped Rashford with a hefty fine of £650,000.

Despite the controversy, when Ten Hag included Rashford in Manchester United's starting XI in their next Premier League game, the latter lived up to the faith his boss showed in him. The England international opened the scoring at Molineux Stadium with his fifth-minute strike as the Red Devils ended up winning the game 4-3.

Rashford has since retained his place in Manchester United's recent wins over West Ham and Aston Villa. The Red Devils have recovered from a poor run of form around Christmas as they have now climbed to sixth place and are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United's next game is a Premier League away fixture against Luton Town on Sunday (Feb. 18).