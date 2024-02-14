Manchester City bagged an easy 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday, but that came at a price.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City may have one foot into the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, but they have suffered two big injury setbacks. English midfielder Jack Grealish has picked up a suspected groin injury, while his Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva has sustained a muscular issue.

Grealish, who was handed his first start in more than a month, lasted on the field for just 21 minutes before Silva, who scored Manchester City's second goal against Copenhagen, suffered a heavy knock on his ankle in the second half. At the end of the game, Guardiola also revealed that Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol will be out of action for up to three weeks after injuring ligaments in his ankle.

Just 20 minutes into his first start in 6 games, Jack Grealish was forced off due to picking up an injury 💔



Frustration. pic.twitter.com/0Qwc24CLQa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2024

Bernardo Silva's knock is a big one, says Guardiola

Speaking in a post-match interview, Guardiola said that Grealish's injury "looks like a muscular" issue, while he confirmed that Silva had suffered a "big knock".

"It is a pity. He helped us to play at the right tempo. He felt it when he rolled on the grass. They know," Guardiola said of Grealish.

The Spanish manager was asked again about Grealish and Silva at the press conference.

"I didn't speak with the doctor but it looks muscular with Jack. The last few days his mood in training was much better.

"He felt it on the grass and started to complain. The players can feel it immediately if it's muscular. He wanted to continue but we can't take any chances - and injuries like that usually take a few weeks. We'll take tests tomorrow [Wednesday]. Bernardo has a big knock on his ankle," Guardiola told reporters.

Regarding Silva's injury, Guardiola added: "Hopefully it is not a big issue, but we will see".

Along with defender Gvardiol, midfielder Mateo Kovacic could not make the trip with the City squad to Denmark either because of injury.

"Josko is out for two or three weeks after damaging the ligament in his ankle, but we hope Kova could come back to training on Thursday or Friday," added Guardiola.

Man City have big games coming up

Just when Manchester City were looking to regain strength after suffering several injuries throughout this season, the latest injury setbacks happened. City were without Kevin De Bruyne for five months, and Erling Haaland for two months while John Stones has missed large parts of the campaign with separate issues. They all started at Parken Stadium on Tuesday night in Copenhagen, but now City have fresh injury concerns in midfield due to the possible absences of Silva and Grealish.

These injuries are a massive obstacle for Manchester City, who have some big games coming up, starting with their Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. The defending champions then have a crucial month in March with games against Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Brighton and Arsenal. In between, City also travel to Bournemouth and Luton Town.

The fixture against the Reds on March 9 at Anfield could be a potential title showdown, with both clubs going neck-to-neck so far.

Liverpool have 54 points from 24 games and are currently at the top of the league table, two points clear of City. But Guardiola's side has a game in hand.

Manchester City host Copenhagen on March 6 in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League fixture.

"I know the schedule - and that's good. We'll prepare for the second leg knowing we're not through. It's one game at a time. We played so good. Ask Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Man United if it is easy to come here and beat Copenhagen. Copenhagen are so, so aggressive - but I thought the referee did a good job. It is what it is," added Guardiola.