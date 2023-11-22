A total of 20 teams have qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Championship, which is set to take place in the summer next year.

Among the teams in the UK, Gareth Southgate's England have secured a direct entry to Euro 2024, with Scotland having also bagged a place, while Wales will compete in the play-offs in March. Northern Ireland had a tough tournament and are out of contention, and so are the Republic of Ireland as well.

England qualified for Euro 2024, following their 1-1 draw against North Macedonia on Monday night. The English team went unbeaten in the group stage as they bagged six wins and two draws. With 20 points, England finished at the top of Group C, six points ahead of second-placed Italy.

Scotland clinched five wins, two draws and a loss from eight games as they finished second in Group A, behind leaders Spain.

A total of 24 sides will compete in Euro 2024 for the coveted title, with 21 now confirmed - 20 through qualification, plus hosts Germany. The other three places will be decided through the play-offs.

Here's a list of which teams are through, which are still in contention and which have failed to qualify:

List of 20 teams already qualified:

Germany (hosts), Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey.

Teams that are in the play-offs:

There are three paths to the Euro 2024 finals, based on the teams' performance in the 2022-23 Nations League.

Path A: Poland, Wales, Estonia

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel

Path A or B: Finland, Iceland, Ukraine

Path C: Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, Kazakhstan

How do the play-offs work?

The play-offs, comprising 12 teams, will decide the final three sides to qualify for Euro 2024. There will be six semi-final games on March 21, 2024, before the finals on March 26.

Confirmed Semi-Finals:

Path A: Poland vs. Estonia, Wales vs. Finland and Iceland or Ukraine

Path B: The fixtures will depend upon which two from Finland, Iceland and Ukraine remain in the path - Israel vs Ukraine or Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Finland or Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs. Luxembourg and Greece vs. Kazakhstan

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on December 2.

Who was the top scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying?

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku finished as the top scorer in the Euro 2024 qualifying with 14 goals, four more than Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second in the goals chart. French star Kylian Mbappe claimed the third spot with nine goals.

England captain Harry Kane found the net on eight occasions, while Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark and Scotland's Scott McTominay completed the top five with seven goals each.