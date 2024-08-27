KEY POINTS Last year, Brian earned more than $150,000 across multiple remote jobs.

While some companies may be OK with their employees doing extra work on the side, doing so without approval could have consequences.

In 2004, Brian, a determined IT professional, realised that relying solely on one income source could be a risky proposition. Having witnessed numerous stories of people losing their jobs without warning, he resolved to shield his family from such financial instability. His solution? Taking on part-time remote jobs in addition to his full-time role.

"We started being less dependent on one company by being employed by more than one company," Brian explained. "If something went wrong, then no big loss. We just temporarily lost a paycheck."

Over the next 15 years, these side jobs provided Brian with both the financial security and additional income he sought. However, it wasn't until 2020, when he found himself juggling two full-time jobs during a transitional period, that he realised the potential to manage multiple roles simultaneously and discreetly.

The Overemployment Journey

Last year, Brian successfully earned over $150,000 by balancing two full-time and four part-time jobs—all while working remotely. The extra income allowed him to pay down credit card debt and afforded his family the opportunity to travel extensively, sometimes for up to six weeks at a time, without taking a break from work. As a result, Brian now spends only part of the year in the US, frequently travelling internationally.

Managing these multiple roles can be demanding. Brian admits there have been many "hundred-plus-hour weeks" over the past few years, but he believes the long hours are worth the financial benefits and job security they provide. For example, when he was laid off from one of his jobs last year, he was already well-prepared to handle the situation.

"The biggest impact has been the confidence that our family's future is not tied to the success of any one job or any one company," Brian said.

Brian is part of a growing group of "overemployed" Americans who secretly work multiple remote jobs to boost their income and job security. Some of these individuals have managed to earn as much as $1 million annually, using the extra income to pay off student debt, save for retirement, and enjoy luxury vacations. However, this approach is not without its risks.

Balancing Multiple Jobs Without Burnout

Working multiple jobs without burning out is a challenging endeavour. Brian offers several tips for those considering or already engaged in job juggling:

1. Prioritise Family Time

Brian emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. "When it starts to feel like a drain on family time or fun time, that simply means we evaluate our situation, and I choose to continue with the full-time role that has the best potential to maintain our lifestyle until the next over-employed opportunity shows up," he said.

While dropping a job and counting on finding a new one later may seem risky—especially in a competitive remote job market—Brian has become adept at securing new remote roles. Regularly applying and interviewing for jobs helps him stay informed about hiring trends and potential future opportunities.

2. Stagger Working Hours

To manage multiple jobs effectively, Brian advises finding roles where employers do not require workers to have their cameras on during meetings. This reduces the likelihood of being caught juggling multiple roles. Additionally, he suggests staggering working hours by choosing jobs based in different time zones or locations. This approach minimises the overlap in working hours, making it easier to manage several jobs simultaneously.

3. Improve Time-Management Skills

Brian stresses the importance of time management in successfully handling multiple jobs. "Build a 24-hour calendar that allows you to strictly block off the most important part of your day," he advised. This disciplined approach ensures that each job receives the attention it requires without compromising personal time.

Despite the challenges, Brian plans to continue juggling multiple jobs for the foreseeable future. In fact, he is even considering taking on a third full-time role to further increase his income and job security. For Brian, the decision to work a single job would only be worth considering if it were remote and paid at least $250,000 annually.