On July 21, 2019, two brothers Asim and Hamza Khan were followed and attacked by Momodoulamin Saine after Hamza had accidentally spilt Saine's drink. The three got into a confrontation outside a McDonald's. Saine, who had a concealed weapon, stabbed Asim twice in the abdomen before running away from the scene. He was arrested for Asim's murder and even though he told the court that he acted in self-defence, he was sentenced to life in prison. Meanwhile, Hamza faces charges for assaulting Saine during the incident.

The two brothers were outside a soda bar in Cardiff city when Hamza accidentally knocked over Saine's drink which led to a confrontation. The confrontation was defused and the brothers went on their own way.

However, Saine followed the two brothers to a McDonald's nearby. He initiated another confrontation by taking the brothers' drink and tossing it. The confrontation turned physical and Hamza kicked Saine to the ground.

Saine got up and stabbed Asim in the stomach twice with a nine or 10-inch-long knife. The 21-year-old Grangetown resident passed away in his brother's arms. Saine, from Ely, Cardiff, was arrested for the murder.

Saine's self-defence claims, as well as the defence of diminished responsibility, were rejected by the court. Justice Martin Griffiths at Newport Crown Court accepted that the attack was not premeditated but he pointed out that Asim lost his life over a "ridiculous grievance." Even though Saine has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia he was not affected at the time of the incident.

In her victim impact statement, Farida Khan, Asim's mother shared the devastation the family faced. According to Wales Online, Farida told Saine that his actions had destroyed the family. She said that Asim's grandfather was the most affected by the young man's demise. Every time Asim is spoken of, the elderly man breaks down into tears.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to life in prison. He has to serve a minimum of 24 years before he is eligible for parole. BBC reported that Hamza faces a charge for grievous bodily harm as he had kicked Saine. He will have to appear in court for his sentence at a later date.