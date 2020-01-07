At around 8:45 am on January 6, a passer-by in Farndon, Notts noticed a dog struggling to stay afloat in the River Trent. Members of the public jumped in to help the animal out. After retrieving the dog from the water, police took the dog to a local vet where it is recovering from the ordeal. Two suspects have been taken into police custody over the incident. Police are trying to trace the owner of the dog since it was last microchipped in 2010.

The 10-year-old female dog named Bella is in poor condition according to the vet. Bella had almost met a terrible death when some malicious individuals decided to dump her in the river. The reason behind the cruelty faced by Bella is unknown. People in the area noticed the dog struggling in the water.

When Bella was pulled out of the water, it was discovered that the criminals had tied a large rock to the other end of Bella's leash. The rock prevented Bella from swimming away to shore. Members of the public rescued Bella before the police took responsibility for the dog.

Nottinghamshire police shared the information that Bella showed signs of improvement as she had started eating after the rescue. A 31-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been arrested and questioned following the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine the owner of the dog and the people involved in the ruthless act.

It is unclear if the elderly dog had any previous medical ailments. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) encourages people to surrender animals at shelters instead of abandoning them. The Sun reported that Bella had been microchipped in 2010. The details of the recorded owner remain unknown.

The RSPCA and the Nottinghamshire police have implore members of the public to share any relevant information by calling RSPCA at 0300 123 8018 or ring police on 101. Callers must quote the incident number 103 of January 6, 2020, to help Bella get justice.