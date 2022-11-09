Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is on trial at Chester Crown Court and has taken to the stand to defend himself against seven counts of rape, one sexual assault and one attempted rape.

While speaking in court, the suspended footballed claimed that he did not have trouble finding opportunities to have sex with different women in the years leading up to his arrest.

The Frenchman gave a statement saying that his high profile career as a footballer has made it easy for him to attract members of the opposite sex. He stated that this began back when he was only 18 years old and he started playing professionally for French Ligue 1 side Marseille. He has since signed with Premier League champions Manchester City, making him even more prominent and recognisable.

In parts of the statement quoted by Marca, the defender said: "Honestly, so easy" to find women to hook up with even though he is "no Brad Pitt."

"The way they came to me is not because of the way I look, it is because of football."

He stated that it became easier for him to find sexual partners thanks to the success of the Sky Blues. "Manchester City is one of the best teams in Europe," he told the court.

He admitted that he enjoyed the attention, explaining that he would go out to party at nightclubs two or three times a week. While there, he would meet many women and he would sometimes invite them back to his home in Cheshire, which is valued at around 5.4 million euros.

Mendy admitted that he was only out having fun, saying: "at the time I was not thinking like how they were feeling or they can be upset because, for me, if they wanted to have sex and I wanted to, everything was fine and I would carry on my partying."

He claimed that the relations were consensual, and that he would stop if any of them said "no." The trial is ongoing and Mendy remains suspended from Manchester City until the case has been concluded. Depending on the verdict, the club is expected to make a final decision on the player's fate.