The trial involving Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy continues to uncover some shocking revelations. The case is currently being heard at the Chester Crown Court in England, where the player is facing charges of eight counts of rape, one sexual assault and one attempted rape.

The incidents allegedly took place between 2018 and 2021 while he was playing for the reigning Premier League champions. The footballer has since been suspended and placed on indefinite leave after the allegations came to light in August 2021.

Seven women have come forward with complaints against Mendy, and in a testimony this week, one of them recalled how the footballer raped her three times. She said that she was left bleeding after the encounter, and Mendy bragged to her about his extensive sexual exploits.

Spanish publication Marca quoted parts of the trial wherein the footballer allegedly told his accuser: "If you don't tell anyone anything you can come here every night." He then commented that she was "too shy," to which the woman responded: "No, I'm not shy. I just don't want to have sex with you."

It was at that point that he said, "It's fine. I've had sex with 10,000 women. It's OK."

During her testimony, the woman, 20, also gave details about being locked in what she describes as a "panic room" in Mendy's home. The alleged rape is said to have taken place in October 2020 after she met the footballer in an Alderley Edge bar.

She claimed that she told Mendy that she did not want to have sex with him, but he forced himself on her three times. "Felt like the longest day of my life," she reportedly said. She also recalled feeling "pain" during the encounter because her body was "so tense."

She claimed that she was not able to call for help while she was locked in the panic room because the Frenchman took her phone. "Listen, I want my phone, I don't know what you think is going on. I don't want sex with you," she told him before he reminded her that the door was closed and she had no way out.

Back in May, Mendy pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him. The trial is ongoing, and it appears as though there will be many more shocking revelations in the coming days. If found guilty, the Manchester City left back could face anywhere from five years in prison up to a life sentence.