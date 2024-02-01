Liverpool FC could reportedly lose Mohamed Salah and a few other important players following the departure of head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp recently broke the bombshell news that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. His exit will be a major setback for the Reds since he has led them to six major trophies since joining the Anfield side from Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

If that was not enough, a few crucial players could follow him out of Liverpool, according to a report in Spain. That would be nothing short of a disaster for the Reds, who are alive in four competitions in the 2023-24 campaign.

Mo Salah, Thiago, Jota's exits?

There have been talks about Salah's exit from Anfield for quite some time now. Ever since Klopp announced his decision to leave, there have already been rumours about Salah stating that he will leave Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Along with Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota could also leave Liverpool following Klopp's announcement. If so, the Reds are set to lose "key players in the team structure", according to Spanish media outlet Fichajes.

Liverpool turned down a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah in the summer. Now that the Egyptian King is considering leaving Liverpool, the Merseyside club is preparing to receive more bids from Saudi Pro League clubs. At the moment, Salah is already believed to have an agreement in place with a Saudi club.

It would certainly be a huge blow for the English club if Salah leaves as he has 14 goals and eight assists in his 20 Premier League appearances this season. Overall, the Egyptian forward has netted 18 goals and nine assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Reds in the 2023-24 season.

As of now, Salah is recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained during international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last month.

Thiago, meanwhile, is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer in the upcoming summer. The Spanish midfielder, whose contract is due to come to an end, is still recovering from a hip injury he sustained last April and is yet to make an appearance on the pitch this season.

Portuguese forward Jota is said to be the "third piece on the board" and Klopp's exit "could open the door to a possible Jota departure, especially given the competition in Liverpool's attacking department", according to the Fichajes report.

Jota took little time to settle down in Klopp's system since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2020. Over the years, the Portugal international has become a regular face in the team and has been a frequent scorer under Klopp.

Even though Jota has missed around eight matches this season due to a muscle injury, the Portuguese playmaker has still managed 13 goals and four assists in 25 matches across competitions. While Jota still has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, his exit is still being considered and is being linked with Klopp's departure.

Saudi are eyeing Alisson Becker too

Saudi Pro League, meanwhile, are not only eyeing Salah but also his former AS Roma teammate Alisson Becker, who has been Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper since he arrived in 2018.

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk recently refused to rule out an exit at the end of the season when asked about staying for the post-Klopp era.

"That's a big question. I don't know. The club will have a big job on their hands. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff, there are so many things that will change.

"I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can't say much about it," said Van Dijk in an interview.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Reds have 51 points and are five points clear at the top of the league table. But second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and a win over Brentford on Feb. 5 could see them cut down the deficit to two points.