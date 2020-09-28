Leicester City thrashed Manchester City 5-2 on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Jamie Vardy's hat-trick and goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped the visitors humiliate Pep Guardiola's side.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson could contribute very little as Vardy and Tielemans scored past him thrice from three penalties. The defence was awful for the hosts and Guardiola would have a lot to think about regarding his team formation.

This marked the heaviest defeat that the Sky Blues faced under Guardiola's coaching. What's surprising is that City maintained 72% ball possession throughout the match. Despite such an impressive number, Leicester City scored five goals. The visitors took seven shots, all of them on target. In contrast, City could produce only five shots on target.

It wasn't just the defence was awful for the hosts on Sunday, but they also committed multiple errors. City's front line players did not put enough pressure on the opposition. They were simply not getting up to the ball apart from being unable to create any chances.

According to the BBC, former England and Tottenham Hotspur winger Chris Waddle said he can't imagine City winning the Premier League this season.

Waddle said, "It's the team with the biggest and fittest squad, with the least amount of injuries, that will win this league. Looking at the size of Manchester City's squad, I can't see them winning the league. Pep would have been thinking that if you score two goals at home to Leicester you win the game. But I would say he needs another three or four good players to compete. You might even see a team you would not expect get dragged into the relegation battle."

City had to play without injured forwards Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Both could stay out of the squad for several weeks. Playing without a skillful striker proved problematic for the Manchester side.

City's attacking struggles resulted in more mistakes at their back-end. They conceded three penalties, all of which were very similar to each other. They all resulted from clumsy challenges. The space between each pair of defenders was too much. Furthermore, a noticeable lack of communication between them played its part to doom the team.