Arsenal and Manchester United could reportedly go head-to-head in the upcoming summer transfer market as both clubs looks to strengthen their offensive units.

Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are both keen to add more potency to their respective forwards lines ahead of next season. According to Caught Offiside, the managers are both pondering a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in the summer.

The France U-21 international has shone in the Bundesliga this season, which has attracted the interest of the two Premier League big guns. Diaby has scored 10 goals and assisted a further 15 in 42 appearances in all competitions to help Leverkusen to sixth place in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old can play on either flank or even as a wing back, which will be a big boost to either club that potentially lands him. Diaby, however, is contracted to the German club until the summer of 2024 allowing to club to hold the upper hand in any negotiations.

The report claims that Leverkusen could be willing to let the player leave but will demand a hefty fee from either Arsenal or United. The Germans are expected to demand at least £45 million from interested suitors.

The hefty fee will certainly be more suited to United with Arsenal facing a cash crunch owing to the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, it will be a bargain for the Red Devils compared to the £85 million Borussia Dortmund are demanding for their primary target – Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer is said to be reluctant to get into a bidding war for the England international, who is also attracting the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. According to multiple reports, the fee could rise to as much as £100 million if a bidding war ensues.

Arteta, meanwhile, is looking at multiple options for a wide attacking player. The club is said to be lining up a replacement for Brazilian winger Willian, who is expected to leave the north London club just one season after joining from Chelsea on a free transfer.