Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon sensation Nuno Mendes after the defenders stunning first full season with the first team.

The 18-year-old defender has made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese club. He also played a key role in helping Sporting win their first top-flight title in 19 years this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Mendes' performances have turned heads and United have made contact with Sporting about signing the left-back during the upcoming summer transfer window. The Premier League club is said to have made an opening offer of £52 million for the defender.

This is the second time in just over a year that United have approached Sporting for one of their players. In January 2020, the Red Devils signed Bruno Fernandes from them for a fee of around £55 million and are said to be keen to take advantage of the fact that Mendes has the same agent as United's top goal scorer this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, will not have it easy to land Mendes this summer with arch rivals Manchester City also said to be tracking the defender with a view to a potential summer move. The Etihad Stadium outfit is also said to have spoken to the player's agent about a move to the Premier League.

City were reportedly informed by Sporting that any fee for Mendes will be greater than the £55 million United paid for Fernandes last January. The Portuguese champions are said to want to wait until after the European Championships to negotiate with the hope that Mendes' selection and participation with the national team will help increase his overall value.

Pep Guardiola's team remain keen on the defender but are not willing to be held ransom by Sporting. The newly crowned Premier League champions are said to be willing to offer £51.4 million, which includes young defender Pedro Porro, who is currently on loan with Sporting for two seasons.