Manchester United have reportedly blocked the permanent transfer of Mason Greenwood four months after mutually ending the player's Old Trafford career.

After parting ways with Greenwood, Manchester United loaned him off to La Liga club Getafe. The English forward has impressed in Spain, netting five goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances for Getafe, 12 of them starts.

Several top clubs monitoring Mason Greenwood's situation

Getafe approached Manchester United with a £40m bid to sign Greenwood permanently in the January transfer window but the Red Devils have rejected the offer. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to have decided to address the loanee forward's future at Old Trafford ahead of a crucial 2024 summer transfer window, reported The Sun.

Even though Greenwood was away from football for 18 long months, he has managed to fit in at the Madrid-based club. The 22-year-old forward has attracted attention from a bunch of European top clubs including AC Milan, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

While Getafe have supposedly made a first attempt to keep the competition away by making a bid for Greenwood, Manchester United do not want to let go of the player permanently as yet. It could hint at the fact that Greenwood may still have a door open to resume his career at Old Trafford next season.

Greenwood is a "different player", says Getafe boss

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas recently heaped praise on Greenwood, who played a significant role in his side's late comeback against Atletico to draw 3-3 earlier this month.

"Greenwood is a different player, with a lot of talent but in this football talent is not the main thing. It takes more work than talent. We were confident because of the talent, because of the level he has had.

"Being able to opt for a player of this level at Getafe is complicated, almost impossible. And well, given the situation, we bet on him," added Bordalas.

The Getafe manager also said that the club was "happy and content" to have a player like Greenwood, who has "fitted in really well and just needs to learn a little more Spanish".

Greenwood enjoying family time in UK

The English forward flew back to the UK to see his family during the La Liga winter break, which runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.

Greenwood moved to Getafe on loan in September after Manchester United announced the previous month that he wouldn't play for them again. The decision came after allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling coercive behaviour against him were dropped by the CPS when a key witness refused to co-operate with the prosecution.

Manchester United then launched an internal investigation into Greenwood's conduct and kept him suspended on full pay of £75,000-a-week.

On Christmas Eve, Manchester United announced that Ratcliffe had agreed a £1.3billion deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club. The INEOS founder must wait up to six weeks for the Premier League to ratify the agreement, but the Red Devils cannot make any major decision without consulting Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe recently wrote an open letter to Manchester United fans, asking for "time and patience" to "bring sporting success" back to the club. The INEOS Group, which he founded in 1998, will take control of football operations and Ratcliffe will also provide £236 million ($300m) for future investment into Manchester United's stadium.

The 71-year-old billionaire told the Red Devils supporters that "we recognise our responsibility as custodians of the club on your behalf".

In the open letter to fans, he added: "I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed. It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

Additionally, Ratcliffe wrote, "I take that responsibility very seriously".