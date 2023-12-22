Manchester United have reportedly decided not to sign on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat permanently.

Amrabat moved from Fiorentina to Manchester United on a season-long loan on the deadline day this summer. The Red Devils paid a loan fee of £8.5 million, with the deal also including an option to buy for £21.4 million.

The Old Trafford side, however, will not trigger the buy option in Amrabat's contract as they are happy with the progress of young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo with the senior team, reported The Sun.

Amrabat is not 'right fit' for Premier League

The report has also claimed that while Manchester United do not doubt Amrabat's skills, they are not sure if the North African player is a "right fit" for the Premier League. Over the last few weeks, several questions have been raised regarding Amrabat's ability to adjust to the pace of the English top flight.

"Amrabat is very unlikely to stay at Manchester United after the summer. They have an option to make the deal a permanent one, but as things stand the manager is not making plans to do that.

"He did very well in Italy but the pace of the game is very different and this is an area where he has struggled since arriving at United. There may well be interest from other clubs in Europe but as things stand he won't be staying at United," a club insider said.

The midfielder first attracted attention after performing well in Morocco's memorable 2022 World Cup campaign, where they reached the semi-final. Amrabat featured in the starting XI of Morocco in their surprise victory over Portugal in the last-eight stage. He again started for Morocco in the semi-final but unfortunately, their campaign was ended by defending champions France.

Since joining the Old Trafford side in the summer, Amrabat has made 17 appearances in the Red Devils shirt across all competitions. Out of which, 10 outings have come in the Premier League. The Moroccan player has functioned in multiple positions in the 2023-24 season, including playing as left full-back.

Ten Hag very much impressed with Kobbie Mainoo

Meanwhile, the consistency and football mind of 18-year-old Mainoo has very much impressed Ten Hag. It is understood that Manchester United are already planning to reward the teenager for his recent performances by doubling his weekly wage.

Mainoo signed his first professional contract with Manchester United in May 2022 before receiving his senior call-up a few months later in October. The 2005-born player made his first competitive debut in January 2023, starting in a 3–0 League Cup win over Charlton Athletic and then made his Premier League debut on Feb. 19 by coming on as a substitute in a 3–0 win against Leicester City.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Mainoo made his first league start of the season against Everton in November and was one of the stand out players for the Red Devils.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag singled out Mainoo with praise after he started against Liverpool at Anfield and was once again one of the best players for his side. The Dutch boss believes Mainoo is one of the best youngsters he has ever worked with and is looking to make him a regular starter next season.

"Kobbie is the future. Ten Hag has had a lot of criticism this season, a lot of justified. But one thing he does deserve credit for is spotting the potential in Mainoo...He could well be a starter come the beginning of the new season and everyone at the club is excited about the massive potential the player has," the source close to Man Utd added.

Manchester United are set to take on West Ham on Saturday at London Stadium in the Premier League.