Cristiano Ronaldo has all but ensured that his time at Manchester United will come to an end post the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Portugal international not only blasted manager Erik ten Hag, and the club management, but also came down heavily on his teammates, especially the younger players in the squad.

The Red Devils have withheld from taking a decision about Ronaldo's future while they ascertain all the facts surrounding his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United is reportedly taking legal advise with regards to the club's next move, which includes potentially terminating the Portuguese forward's contract.

Manchester United has dropped the first hint about Ronaldo's future at the club. On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing workers removing a mural at Old Trafford featuring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, which was only recently installed.

Manchester United have removed a mural containing Cristiano Ronaldo's image from Old Trafford 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/ktpqVXawlJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 16, 2022

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar with his national team preparing for the World Cup. A number of his United teammates, including Raphael Varane, are also present in the Middle East. The French defender admitted recently that his comments have affected the players.

"Obviously it affects us," Varane said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "We follow what is happening and what is being said."

"When it's a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective."

Despite refusing to comment on the specifics of Ronaldo's interview, Varane made it clear that the team will accept the club's final decision. Ten Hag has reportedly made it clear to the club that he wants the Portugal national team skipper out of Old Trafford before the Premier League season resumes on Boxing Day.

"What I want is the best for my team, so whatever the decision, as players, we'll accept it and give the best of ourselves," Varane added.

As it stands, Ronaldo is unlikely to have too many friends inside the United dressing room. The former Real Madrid star slammed the attitude of the young players in the squad, saying: "The mentality of the young players today is not the same. They have it easier. They don't care."