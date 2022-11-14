Cristiano Ronaldo was left "hurt" by Manchester United after club officials doubted his reasons for arriving late for pre-season training prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was shocked at the lack of empathy shown by his club in the face of personal tragedy for the family.

The 37-year-old has endured a torrid second season at Old Trafford after rejoining the Manchester club for a second spell in 2021. Ronaldo finished as the top scorer as United finished sixth in the league last season, but the arrival of Erik ten Hag has seen him relegated to the bench.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to leave and his recent criticism of the head coach and club management is likely to see his wish granted. Apart from his troubles on the pitch, the five-time Champions League winner faced a horrible loss on the family front.

The former Real Madrid star, who was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez, lost his baby son during childbirth. It was heartbreaking as the power couple shared the news, and there was an outpouring of love from football fans across the globe including supporters of arch rivals Liverpool.

Ronaldo summoned all his strength to continue playing, but in a revealing exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, he has opened up about United's reaction following his personal tragedy. Three months after the death of her twin, his baby daughter fell ill, and the Portuguese star decided to stay by her side.

"I feel betrayed."



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

This decision saw Ronaldo miss a big chuck of pre-season training under new coach Ten Hag prior to the start of the the ongoing campaign. At the time, it was thought that it was the Portugal international's way of forcing a move out of the club, but he has since revealed that it was due to his daughter being unwell.

The once prolific forward has accused United of showing no empathy during this time of hardship, and revealed that some club officials even doubted the legitimacy of his claims. Ronaldo admitted that the reaction from his own club left him "hurt" and feeling "bad."

Ronaldo shares five children with Georgina, and made it clear that there is nothing more important than family. He concluded by saying: "My family is everything to me. Even more so after what we have been through this year."