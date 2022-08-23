Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United continues to be a mystery, with the Portugal international yet to reveal his plans. Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes hinted that he is aware of his teammate's plans, but was not willing to be the one to spill the beans.

At the moment, Ronaldo seems committed to the Red Devils despite multiple reports claiming that he is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's agent Jorge Mendes has been shopping him around to teams across Europe, but has failed to generate genuine interest.

The 37-year-old is keen to play in the Champions League, but the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have declined the opportunity to sign the Portuguese forward. Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour, and only returned to training just prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

After starting in United's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brentford last weekend, Ronaldo was left on the bench for the visit of Liverpool on Monday. The five-time Champions League winner was introduced late in the second-half as the Red Devils recorded an impressive win over Jurgen Klopp's side.

Fernandes captained the side during Monday night's win and was asked about his countryman's future at the club. The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder hinted that he knows Ronaldo's plans, but made it clear that he will not be the one making a statement about it.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's future? I may know one thing or another, I won't be the one who will say it," Fernandes told Eleven Portugal. "For now he's a United player, he's quiet - if he's going to leave or if he won't leave, he will speak soon as he said."

Ronaldo was United's top scorer last season after arriving from Juventus in a deal worth £19.4 million. The Portugal national team captain's heroics were not enough to help the Manchester club make the top four, which has seen him push for a move to a club playing in the Champions League.

Fernandes accepts that Ronaldo could leave before the end of the transfer window on Aug. 31. The 27-year-old midfielder admitted that he will be happy for his compatriot, as he needs to be playing at the highest level even if it is away from Old Trafford.

"If Cristiano thinks it's best for him to leave, I'll be happy for him because the most important thing is that he's at the highest level and making our country proud," Fernandes added.