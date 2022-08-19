Manchester United have been forced to alter their plans despite reigniting their interest in signing Ajax winger Antony with a fresh offer. The Eredivisie club are reluctant to part with the Brazilian, which has seen Erik ten Hag identify alternate targets to strengthen United's forward line.

The 20-time English champions have already signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, and it came at a hefty price. After initially quoting £43 million, the Dutch club eventually held out until United offered £57 million showing that they are willing to wait until their demands are met.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen his depleted squad before transfer deadline day, and signing a forward remains high on the Dutchman's to-do list. According to The Athletic, United returned to Ajax with an offer of around £67.6 million to sign the Brazil international, but were rebuffed.

Ajax are not interested in parting with the Brazilian winger, who has scored 18 goals in 57 games since joining the club in 2020. The Premier League giants are now rethinking their move, with reports claiming United are unlikely to improve on their latest offer.

Ten Hag is aware the club cannot pursue a single target with the transfer window closing soon, and has identified alternatives to the Brazilian. PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has moved to the top of the list with United ready to open contacts with the Dutch club over signing the 23-year-old.

The Netherlands international has a contract with PSV until the summer of 2026, but the club will consider suitable offers. Gakpo is valued at £34 million, which is well within United's summer budget. Moreover, the winger is open to joining the Manchester club this month.

Apart from Gakpo, United are also monitoring Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco. According to The Telegraph's Jason Burt, the Spanish club are ready to part with the Belgium international if interested suitors meet their £25 million valuation.

While Ten Hag searches for forward reinforcements, the Dutchman's main priority remains strengthening the midfield. With a move for Frenkie de Jong looking improbable and Adrien Rabiot demanding over-the-top wages, the Red Devils are now closing in on a move for Real Madrid star Casemiro.