This season, Manchester United fans have had very little to cheer about. Apart from the Red Devils' dominance in their opening Premier League game this year, the results had been dismal. In an initiative to treat club supporters, Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge will take over the kitchen at Old Trafford.

As we speak, the iconic English club is just two points above the relegation zone. Supporters are not only angry, they are also worried about their favourite side's future. To cheer up the supporters and to keep them happy, United bosses came up with an innovative idea.

As per sources, multiple kiosks will be made available throughout the Old Trafford grounds so that United fans can get hold of Kerridge's pies. Apart from that, an exclusive five-course meal will be served at the international suite and none other than Kerridge himself will present the dinner course to club guests.

The five-course meal would cost United fans £1,666 per head. Although the price range is on the higher side, critics are claiming that the dining experience would be much better than the actual football that the club is displaying so far this season.

During the last transfer window, United bosses were unable to replace Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez. Last week, the team lost a stunner against Newcastle United. Significantly, Newcastle has been struggling this season and could hardly make a mark against the other top teams in the Premier League. With the Red Devils going down to Newcastle, critics are fiercely attacking the team.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't the happiest person in the United dressing room right now. According to The Sun, he would be looking forward to turning the tables against Liverpool FC after the international break. Sources claim that if Solskjaer's team fail to succeed against the Reds in the Premier League, the coach might be the first one to get axed.

As we speak, Liverpool is hungry to achieve the Premier League title. Given the current form of the Red Devils, Jurgen Klopp's men are way ahead in winning race.