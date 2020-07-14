From trailing 0-1 to leading 2-1, and finally ending the game at 2-2, Manchester United will remember their thrilling encounter against Southampton in the Premier League on Monday.

The Red Devils didn't look like they expected such a fight from Southampton, as the Manchester side could keep possession of the ball only 46% of the time.

In the process, Manchester United missed their chance to move up to third in the league standings. Instead, the draw left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in fifth place, being one point short of third-placed Chelsea. Fourth-placed Leicester City have 59 points, same as the Red Devils, but their superior win percentage and better goal difference earned them a spot ahead of United.

Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United are in a heated fight to fill the final two positions for next season's UEFA Champions League. Liverpool and Manchester City have already qualified.

United lacked direction at the beginning of the match as the visitors took an early lead. Stuart Armstrong's 12th-minute strike took Southampton 1-0 up. Marcus Rashford scored the equaliser in the 20th minute from Anthony Martial's set up. Three minutes later, Martial was again back in action as he fired a superb second goal for the hosts.

Manchester United led 2-1 for well beyond the initial 90 minutes of the game before Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi scored in injury time, courtesy of a set-piece that he didn't fail to put into the back post.

While speaking with Sky Sports, Solskjaer said, "It's the worst time to concede a goal but that happens in football. You've just got to take it because we've won so many games that way ourselves. It's all part of the learning for this team to be sat there, really disappointed after you think the three points are in the bag. But probably we didn't deserve three points today. They played well. They're physical, very fit. We never got the rhythm in our passing, especially when we got to 2-1 but we created chances and played some fantastic football at times."

This is Solskjaer's first campaign as the United manager. He had arrived in Old Trafford at a time when the Red Devils were arguably in their worst form this century. It took patience and hard-work for Solskjaer and his boys to build a team that has the capability to finish in the top-four of the Premier League. Now, only time can tell if they could eventually secure a spot in next year's Champions League.