Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 on Thursday in Selhurst Park. In the process, the Red Devils moved one step closer to finishing their Premier League campaign in the top-four. Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excitedly said that his team has played fantastic football ever since the league returned following the novel coronavirus-imposed lockdown.

The United squad had to work hard throughout the evening to earn themselves the much-needed victory. It was Marcus Rashford who broke the deadlock during the first-half stoppage time, courtesy of a stylish finish. The 22-year old also played a crucial role behind Anthony Martial's goal in the 78th minute.

Their latest win will certainly provide the Manchester side some relief following their disappointing 2-2 draw against Southampton at home on Monday. Picking up all three points against Crystal Palace will only mean that there's still hope for the Red Devils to qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League. However, the fight is still a tough one.

Chelsea is currently sitting third with 63 points, while Leicester City is fourth with 62 points. Manchester United also has 62 points, but given their inferior win percentage against the Foxes, Solskjaer's boys have to fight harder. Each of the three teams has two matches left.

Manchester United must not only win all their remaining games but should also hope that any of the other two teams drop points. Only then would it be possible for them to finish the season in the top four. On Sunday, Man United will face Leicester City in an away game. This game could potentially decide who will eventually make it to the Champions League next season.

According to BBC, Manchester United's 47-year old head coach said, " We need to smile and go into this, we have earned this right, no-one thought in January that we would be in with a shout for top four. We have done fantastic since the restart. These are the games that matter. That is the thing at Manchester United, you have to step up and show your personality. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are enjoying themselves, when they go out onto the pitch for a shift, they go out with a smile and they defend each other too."

Solskjaer and his team should be proud of what they have achieved over the last few months. When the Norwegian took United's coaching responsibilities, the team was far from their best. Taking a broken side and building them into a top-four contender is no easy job. And Solskjaer has done the task well.