Manchester United are ready to make Paul Pogba the highest paid player in the Premier League with a new five-year deal.

The Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are desperate to retain the France international's services beyond this summer. Pogba will enter the final 12 months of his contract later this month and United fear that he could run it down and leave on a free transfer next summer.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola had suggested that Pogba will leave this summer after failing to settle down in Manchester since his £89 million move from Juventus in 2017. But United are hopeful that they can convince Pogba to stay after the midfielder enjoyed a successful 2020-21 campaign.

According to The Sun, the 20-time English champions are ready to offer a bumper new contract worth £104 million over five years to help convince Pogba. If he signs the new deal, it will make him the highest paid player in England.

The Frenchman currently earns £290,000-a-week, but his new deal will see him earn a staggering £400,000-a-week, which will eclipse teammate David de Gea's current £375,000-a-week deal. The Premier League are waiting until the end of the European Championship to iron out the rest of the details of his new contract.

A number of clubs are monitoring Pogba's situation at United and could make a move if he fails to agree a new deal. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are one of his biggest admirers with the midfielder recently denying being in contact with the French club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Juventus and Real Madrid have been long-term admirers but are fearful of the financial outlay it will take to prise the 2018 World Cup winner away from Old Trafford. United have no intention of letting Pogba run down his contract but will be powerless to stop him if he fails to agree a new deal and they cannot offload him.

However, it is believed that initial contact between the club and Pogba's representatives have been positive. Moreover, Pogba seems happier in Manchester, especially after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, who has galvanised the team.

Solskjaer is planning a number of summer moves, with his main target being Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. Another statement signing by United could help convince Pogba to commit his long-term future to the club where he came up through the ranks.