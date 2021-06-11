Paul Pogba refused to rule out a move away from Manchester United this summer after confirming that his employers have yet to open talks over a new contract.

The 28-year-old midfielder was a key cog in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield as United made it to the Europa League finals and finished second in the Premier League. It was arguably Pogba's finest campaign following his return from Juventus in 2016.

The Frenchman will enter the final year of his contract next month and speculation is rife that he could leave the Red Devils in search of pastures new. Juventus and Real Madrid have long been linked with moves for the midfielder, but Paris Saint-Germain have now entered the race owing to their financial might.

On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that United had begun talks with Pogba's representatives with regards to a new long-term deal. However, Pogba, said that there have not been any talks about a new deal thus far.

He even refused to rule out a move away this summer, when asked about potential interest from PSG. He simply stated that his agent, Mino Raiola, was handling everything to do with his future at United.

"I have one year left on my contract, everyone knows that," Pogba said, as quoted by RMC Sport. "There have been no concrete proposals for extensions. I'm still in Manchester."

"Contacts with Paris? I have an agent that deals with all that. I don't have Nasser [PSG president Al-Khelaifi]'s number," he added.

The France international made it clear that all his focus was on his country's upcoming European Championship campaign, where they are the favourites. He admitted that he is wary of being accused of focusing elsewhere if his performances are not up to the mark this summer.

"I am still a Manchester United player, obviously, but the only thought I have about my future is the Euros. It's about the Euros, it's about focusing on the competition because I don't want to hear people say 'ah, he is not focused on the Euros because he's thinking about his club, his future'," the Frenchman said.

United are keen to avoid losing their club record signing on a free transfer next summer. Pogba will be eligible to talk to clubs outside England from January 2022 if he fails to agree to a new deal this summer.