Manchester United want to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is also wanted by Arsenal this summer. The Eredivisie club value the Argentine at £45 million, and the Red Devils will have to meet their valuation in order to trump their Premier League rivals to his signing.

Erik Ten Hag is planning a major rebuild at Old Trafford after taking over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Dutch coach wants to bring in at least five signings during this summer's transfer window, with the midfield his main priority.

As things stand, Arsenal are ahead of United in the race for Martinez's signature, with the Gunners already submitting their second bid this week. The north London club have offered £34 million, which is well short of Ajax's current valuation, but it is expected to bring them to the negotiating table.

"Arsenal raises bid for Lisandro Martinez to €40 million (£34m) including bonuses. Ajax wants a minimum of €50 million (£43m) fixed," as per Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

Ajax are open to allowing Martinez to leave, but it will then close the door on any potential departure for Jurrien Timber. Ten Hag is keen to reunite with a number of his former Ajax stars, with Antony also on the Red Devils boss' radar.

The 20-time English champions are currently focused on bringing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford. The former Ajax star remains Ten Hag's top target and the two clubs have been in talks for a number of weeks.

The Catalan club is demanding around £73 million for De Jong, with United's current offer standing at £63 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League giants are not deterred by Barcelona's demands and are ready to meet their valuation by providing added bonuses on the base fee.

Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC



After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.



Work in progress between clubs. pic.twitter.com/tXZiPKD9NN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils will turn their attention to signing Martinez and teammate Antony once they finalise a deal for De Jong. The latter is high on Ten Hag's wanted list, but is valued at £70 million by the Dutch giants, who are in no hurry to sanction a sale.

Arsenal's eagerness to sign Martinez could force United's hand, but the Gunners are leading the chase having already made contact with the player and his current employers. Mikel Arteta wants to bring the Argentina international as cover in the left side of Arsenal's defense, but also admires his ability to provide cover in central midfield.