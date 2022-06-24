Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is being courted by Marseille, but the Gunners will sanction his departure only if they recruit a replacement. Mikel Arteta is looking for a left sided defender, with Ajax's £35m-rated Lisandro Martinez top of his wanted list.

Tavares joined the north London club from Benfica last summer, but endured a difficult debut season at the Emirates Stadium. The 22-year-old spend most of the time as back up for Tierney, but has made only 22 appearances in the Premier League, with most coming when the Scottish full back was out injured.

The Portugal youth international struggled to adapt to the rigors of the Premier League, and was found wanting on a number of occasions. Despite his errors, Arteta backed him to find his best level, but is now ready to let him leave on a temporary basis.

According to The Athletic, Marseille have made their interest known to Arsenal about taking Tavares to the Stade Velodrome this summer. The Gunners are open to letting him leave but will only do so once they bring in a replacement.

Ajax's left sided centre-back Martinez is high on Arteta's wanted list, and their top priority in defense this summer. The Gunners have made contact with the Eredivisie club with reports claiming that the north London club's first bid of around £25 million was turned down.

The Premier League side is expected to return with a fresh offer, with the Spanish coach determined to bring the Argentine to the Emirates Stadium. Moreover, Martinez, who has a contract until 2025, is said to be keen to join Arsenal, and is ready to push for a move.

Arsenal have been busy since the start of the transfer window with three signings already through the door. New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was signed in January for this summer, Marquinhos arrived from Sao Paulo, and the most recent signing was Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

Arteta still needs to sign a centre-forward, while also searching for a wide attacker. Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's top priority, with negotiations at an advanced stage. Leeds United's Raphinha is also on the club's radar, but it is more complicated owing to his hefty £60 million asking price.