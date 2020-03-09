Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Sky Blues started the game as favourites but the hosts secured their derby win despite the visitors' superior ball possession.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that his club needs "two or three" new signings to emerge as a contender for next season's Premier League title. Solskjaer believes that United might be considered as Premier League title challengers next season only if they make the right moves during the summer transfer market.

He said, "We feel we are improving all the time. We know we lack one, two, three players to be considered a title contender and some experience and we know that. We are just going to start talking about going up the table, getting more points. Chelsea and Leicester are too far ahead for my liking."

A rain-soaked Old Trafford witnessed two goals from the home side. Anthony Martial opened the scoresheet in the 30th minute, and Scott McTominay netted the ball during added time.

United has been showered with criticism lately because of its unimpressive transfer market business. However, during Sunday's derby clash, the Red Devils' summer acquisitions Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Daniel James played with full potential. Bruno Fernandes, who was signed in January, started his time at Old Trafford in style.

With their recent win over City, United boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. But they are still three points short of the fourth position. The Red Devils are a whopping 37 points behind the Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

Manchester United hasn't been in its best form since Sir Alex Ferguson left his managerial position. The last time the Red Devils lifted the Premier League trophy was in 2013. Although United won an FA Cup and Europa League title, their fans have been waiting so long to see their club win the league.

On Sunday, United showed some glimpses of their past character but overall, they are still struggling to be a dominant force on the field.

Only time will tell if Manchester United can finish in the top-four this season.