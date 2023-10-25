Manchester United are set to be strengthened for Tuesday night's crucial UEFA Champions League fixture against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

Left-back Sergio Reguilon is in line to be available for selection again after previously being injured with a hamstring issue. The defender on loan from Tottenham Hotspur did train last week and was well recovered from his injury but he missed his side's win over Sheffield United on Saturday due to feeling ill.

Erik ten Hag's side have struggled to find consistency at the left-back position this season as Luke Shaw picked up a muscle injury and is not expected back in the immediate future and Tyrell Malacia has not featured at all this season due to a knee injury.

Reguilon was subsequently brought in as a short-term left-back option but when he got injured, ten Hag had to get by with makeshift options. New midfield signing Sofyan Amrabat played as the left-back on a few occasions but struggled and centre-back Victor Lindelof has filled in there for Manchester United's last two games.

Raphael Varane is in contention to start for Manchester United on Tuesday as he made his comeback to the side as a late substitute against Sheffield United. The Frenchman was not risked from the start in Saturday's match as he was returning from a minor injury picked up a few weeks ago.

However, ten Hag will not be able to call on Casemiro's services for the game against FC Copenhagen as the midfielder was sent off in Manchester United's last Champions League game against Galatasaray, so he is suspended. Casemiro also picked up an ankle injury whilst on international duty with Brazil but it is not expected to keep him out for too long.

After losing the first two Champions League group stage games to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, ten Hag's side cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to advance to the knockout stages and avoid falling into the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils currently sit bottom of Group A with zero points and a goal difference of -2.

It is sure to be a very emotional night at Old Trafford as it will be the first home game Manchester United have had since the death of club legend, Sir Bobby Charlton. The English FIFA World Cup winner passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, just hours before Manchester United took on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Manchester United plan to pay tribute to Charlton in the lead-up to the game against FC Copenhagen and will honour him with a minute's silence before the match. Floral tributes by supporters have taken place at Old Trafford since Saturday and there is also a book of condolence at the stadium for messages to be left.

In his pre-match press conference on Monday, ten Hag paid tribute to Charlton and spoke about what he meant to Manchester United. The Dutchman said: "Bobby was a legend, a giant, not only for Manchester United but for world football. His legacy, what he left were the high standards we have to live every day."

Ten Hag also stressed the importance of his players channelling the inevitable emotion that will be present at Old Trafford on Tuesday. He commented: "We are professionals, and it is our job, but you can't ban emotions. You need to use them in the right way."

Tuesday's game will also be emotional for other reasons for Manchester United's Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old signed for the Red Devils this recent summer for a fee rising to £72 million from Atalanta and has netted three goals in his first two Champions League games for his new club.

Hojlund spent part of his youth career at FC Copenhagen and made his senior debut at the Danish club in 2020, aged just 17. He was also born in Copenhagen, so Tuesday night is sure to be a special occasion for Manchester United's newest frontman.

Ten Hag touched on Hojlund facing his old club and how the striker should approach the game against FC Copenhagen. He pronounced: "You know it's a special game for him. He grew up at the club and you know he will be highly motivated. It's for me, for the team but especially of course for him to use that in the right direction, the right balance."