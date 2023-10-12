Wayne Rooney has been appointed as the new manager of Championship side Birmingham City on a three-and-a-half-year contract. His arrival, which was confirmed on Wednesday, comes just less than a week after he departed as manager of MLS side, DC United.

Rooney left his job at DC United by mutual consent last weekend as the side failed to advance to the playoff stages of the MLS Cup. Rooney spent a season coaching the MLS side after previously playing for them from 2018-2020.

The arrival of Rooney at Birmingham City sees him return to management in English football as he previously took charge of Derby County before moving to manage DC United. His period at Derby County began with him being a player-coach and then an interim boss, before eventually taking charge full-time as permanent manager in January 2021.

Birmingham City moved to bring in Rooney after sacking previous manager John Eustace on Monday, despite the club being sixth in the Championship and having won their last two matches against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion. Eustace lasted 15 months at Birmingham City and his dismissal is a result of the recent takeover of the club by American owners, Shelby Companies Limited.

The new board at the club is fronted by American businessman Tom Wagner, who acts as the club's co-owner and chairman, and it was a case of the new hierarchy wanting to install a new manager of their own preference. Former NFL superstar Tom Brady is also involved with the new regime at Birmingham City as he recently became a minority owner of the club and was appointed as chairman of a new advisory board.

Wagner touched on Rooney's appointment as Birmingham City's manager, commenting: "Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City."

Rooney spoke on his decision to join Birmingham City saying: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club."

The former England striker added: "We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the first team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it."

Forming Rooney's coaching staff at Birmingham City will be his former Manchester United teammate, John O'Shea and ex-England teammate, Ashley Cole. Also joining Rooney's coaching team are Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth, both of whom assisted Rooney during his tenure at DC United.

Rooney's first match in charge will be on October 21st against Middlesbrough away from home and will see him go up against his former Manchester United and England teammate, Michael Carrick, who took on the reigns as Middlesbrough manager 12 months ago. Carrick led Middlesbrough to the Championship play-offs after a fourth-placed finish last season, but they were eliminated in the semi-finals by Coventry City.

The first home game of Rooney's regime will be four days after Birmingham City's trip to Middlesbrough, as they will take on Hull City at St. Andrew's. Rooney will again face off against a familiar face in the opposition dugout for that game as Hull City are currently managed by one of his former assistants from his time at Derby County, Liam Rosenior.

Rooney will ultimately be striving to take Birmingham City back to the Premier League as the club has remained in the Championship since being relegated from the top flight in 2011.