Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa put on impressive home displays this past weekend to push them closer towards the top end of the Premier League table. Newcastle dismantled Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday whilst Aston Villa took apart West Ham United with a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Newcastle wasted no time in getting in front against Crystal Palace as Jacob Murphy scored after just four minutes through a looping effort. Murphy then turned provider just before the break as he set up Anthony Gordon to double the home side's lead.

First-half stoppage time saw Sean Longstaff pounce on a mistake from Marc Guehi to score Newcastle's third and effectively put the game out of Crystal Palace's reach. In the second half, Murphy kept up his performance levels as he assisted Callum Wilson to round up a great individual performance and help his side to a convincing win.

Newcastle's win sees them climb up to fifth place in the Premier League table and four points off the top four.

Aston Villa's win over West Ham saw midfielder Douglas Luiz score either side of half-time to put Unai Emery's side ahead, with the second being from the penalty spot. Jarrod Bowen soon pulled one back for the away side through a deflected effort.

However, that was to not lead to any comeback as the in-form Ollie Watkins restored Aston Villa's lead through an emphatic effort that came from John McGinn playing a great long ball to the English striker. Leon Bailey got the home side's fourth goal through a great strike, with the win keeping Aston Villa in fifth spot and just one point off the top four places.

Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening with the Gunners having to come from behind to rescue a point after being 2-0 down. Chelsea went ahead in the first half after a penalty was awarded due to William Saliba handling the ball inside the 18-yard box, with Cole Palmer dispatching the penalty.

Mykhailo Mudryk doubled Chelsea's lead just after the break as his seemingly attempted cross found its way into the back of David Raya's net, with the keeper largely at fault for the goal. The goalkeeping errors continued as Chelsea's Robert Sanchez played a pass right into Declan Rice's path and the Arsenal midfielder capitalised with a first-time long-range effort to pull a goal back for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side searched for an equaliser and when Bukayo Saka cut in from the right flank and played a cross to the far post, it was met by a close-range finish from substitute Leandro Trossard. Another substitute Eddie Nketiah even had the chance to win the game for Arsenal minutes later, but his effort went just wide and the game finished 2-2.

In the Merseyside derby, a late second-half double from Mohamed Salah was enough to give Liverpool the three points at Anfield after Everton had held out for most of the game with 10 men. Ashely Young's dismissal came for Everton in the first half as he picked up two yellow cards for separate fouls on Luis Diaz.

Salah's first came 15 minutes from time as he successfully put away a penalty that was awarded due to Michael Keane handling the ball inside the penalty box. The Egyptian made sure of the victory in stoppage time as Darwin Nunez set him up with Liverpool capitalising on Everton committing players forward in search of an equaliser.

After back-to-back league defeats, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Brighton at home on Saturday, with strikers Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland both getting in on the scoring. However, Pep Guardiola's side finished the game with ten men as Manuel Akanji received the second of two bookings in second-half stoppage time.

Manchester United overcame Sheffield United with a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday night in what was a very emotional occasion for anyone associated with the club. Hours before the match, Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton passed away at the age of 86, leading to many tributes from the footballing world.

Scott McTominay gave Manchester United the lead in the first half to maintain his recent scoring form before he gave away a penalty minutes later after a handball inside the penalty area. Oli McBurnie put away the penalty to bring the side bottom of the league back into the contest.

Diogo Dalot put Manchester United back in front 13 minutes from time as his long-range curling strike nestled into the top corner. Erik ten Hag's men held on to win the game 2-1 and move up to eighth place.

Elsewhere, Brentford comfortably beat Burnley 3-0 at home, whilst winless Bournemouth lost 2-1 at home to Wolves as Sasa Kalajdzic came off the bench to net a late winner. Nottingham Forest let a 2-0 lead at home against Luton Town slip as Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo put away two late goals to rescue a point for the away team.